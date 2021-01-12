Authorities drop charges against animal right activists in rural Aplington incident

GRUNDY CENTER —- Prosecutors have dropped charges against an animal rights activists who chained herself to the gate of a rural Aplington hog facility in May.
Organizers with Direct Action Everywhere said Cheyanne Malia Holliday, 20, and two others were protesting mass culling operations as processing plants briefly shut down in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Holliday, of Fairfield, was charged with first-offense trespass for the incident at Iowa Select Farms confinement on 120th Street.
A bench trial had been scheduled to begin Monday at the Grundy County Courthouse in Grundy Center, but County Attorney Erika Allen asked the court to dismiss the case at the request of Iowa Select.
Officials at the facility had been subpoenaed by the defense and were reluctant to testify at the trial, according to Allen’s request to drop the charges.
Two others arrested with Holliday — Justin Jeske, 24, of Fairfield, and Scott Gilbertson, 19, of Albert Lea, Minn. — earlier pleaded to trespassing charges and were ordered to pay $335 apiece in fines, court costs and surcharges. Jeske unsuccessfully attempted to take back his guilty plea.
Direct Action was protesting the use of high-temperature steam to euthanize thousands of hogs at Midwest facilities, a step taken to address the backup of hogs when processing plants halted operations during COVID-19 outbreaks.
Iowa Select Farms officials said the process, called “ventilation shutdown,” was used after consulting animal welfare experts and veterinarians.
Direct Action Everywhere’s investigator, Matthew Allan Johnson, and activist Linda L. Cridge were at the rural Aplington facility May 19. They were charged with trespassing but details weren’t available.
Then around 1 a.m. May 25, Johnson and Cridge entered an Iowa Select hog site in rural Dows and hid two live streaming cameras and a microphone to record the process. Johnson also carried out a 12-pound piglet.
The footage was posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
Johnson, 34, a former Iowa resident currently living in Berkeley, Calif., and Cridge, 53, of Fisher, Ind., were charged with third-degree burglary, trespass and invasion of privacy in Wright County District Court in the Dows operation.
Holliday, Jeske and Gilbertson accompanied Johnson on a return visit to the rural Aplington facility after dark May 31. The trio chained themselves to the fence as Johnson described the operation live on Facebook. Sheriff’s deputies were called, and the fire department came to cut the chains.
Johnson and Cridge still face burglary charges in the Dows incident. Johnson also faces trespassing charges in the May 19 rural Aplington visit. Prosecutors have asked the court to drop a trespass charge against Cridge in a deal where she will pay the court costs in the rural Aplington incident.