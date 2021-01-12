Authorities drop charges against animal right activists in rural Aplington incident

GRUNDY CENTER —- Prosecutors have dropped charges against an animal rights activists who chained herself to the gate of a rural Aplington hog facility in May.

Organizers with Direct Action Everywhere said Cheyanne Malia Holliday, 20, and two others were protesting mass culling operations as processing plants briefly shut down in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holliday, of Fairfield, was charged with first-offense trespass for the incident at Iowa Select Farms confinement on 120th Street.

A bench trial had been scheduled to begin Monday at the Grundy County Courthouse in Grundy Center, but County Attorney Erika Allen asked the court to dismiss the case at the request of Iowa Select.

Officials at the facility had been subpoenaed by the defense and were reluctant to testify at the trial, according to Allen’s request to drop the charges.

Two others arrested with Holliday — Justin Jeske, 24, of Fairfield, and Scott Gilbertson, 19, of Albert Lea, Minn. — earlier pleaded to trespassing charges and were ordered to pay $335 apiece in fines, court costs and surcharges. Jeske unsuccessfully attempted to take back his guilty plea.

