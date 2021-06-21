Authorities describe how investigators found driver in fatal 2018 hit-and-run

WEST UNION --- A former Cedar Falls woman remained silent as she was sentenced to prison for hitting a teen on a moped and leaving him to die in 2018.
Under a surgical mask, 27-year-old Kelli Jo Michael declined to comment to the court Monday as a score of family and friends of Kaiden Estling looked on in Fayette County District Court in West Union.
As part of an agreement, Michael, recently of Des Moines, pleaded to one count of homicide by vehicle and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Fines in the case are suspended but Michael was assessed $150,000 in restitution payable to Kaiden Estling’s estate. Michael waived her right to have the sentence reconsidered as part of the agreement.
A charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash remains pending in the event she appeals.
Authorities allege Michael was texting while driving a Pontiac Torrent on Highway 150 south of Fayette on the night of June 28, 2018, when she struck 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard. In her written plea, Michael admitted he was driving in a reckless manner that led to Kaiden Eastling’s unintentional death.
Elstling’s mother, April Estling, said the fatal crash had dire and widespread effects on everyone who knew him. She said other family members continue to suffer, and his circle of friends disbanded following his death.
“An accident is an accident. But what happens after an accident is what determines a person’s character. Anyone in their right mind would have stopped and at least looked at their vehicle if they hit something … And if you hit a moped, you know there was a person on that moped, and you should know to call 911 to a person help,” April Estling said.
Family members noted that Michael was a certified nursing assistant, who likely would have known CPR and had a phone to call for help.
“How could someone do this and drive off to hide and leave Kaiden alone?” said grandmother Kay Estling.
She said she still freezes up every time she sees a moped driving. “I see Kaiden on a moped and a car coming behind him,” she said.
The exact time of the crash wasn’t clear, nor were his chances of survival had authorities been called immediately, according to statements in court.
Passersby found the wrecked moped at about 10 p.m., and Kaiden Eastling was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving attempts.
And the crash remained unsolved for years.
Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that they should look into heath care workers in the area, and deputies noticed the crash came about 10 minutes after shift change at a nearby care center --- the time Michael would have been heading back home to Cedar Falls, said Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein, who prosecuted the case.
Detectives learned that Michael had told acquaintances that she had hit a deer, Lein said. She had been using another vehicle since the collision and had been making arrangements to have the Torrent repaired, he said.
Authorities found the Torrent parked in a lot near Michael’s apartment. It still had front end damage, and a missing part of the grill matched a section that was recovered at the crash scene, Lein said.