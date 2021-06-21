Authorities describe how investigators found driver in fatal 2018 hit-and-run

“An accident is an accident. But what happens after an accident is what determines a person’s character. Anyone in their right mind would have stopped and at least looked at their vehicle if they hit something … And if you hit a moped, you know there was a person on that moped, and you should know to call 911 to a person help,” April Estling said.

Family members noted that Michael was a certified nursing assistant, who likely would have known CPR and had a phone to call for help.

“How could someone do this and drive off to hide and leave Kaiden alone?” said grandmother Kay Estling.

She said she still freezes up every time she sees a moped driving. “I see Kaiden on a moped and a car coming behind him,” she said.

The exact time of the crash wasn’t clear, nor were his chances of survival had authorities been called immediately, according to statements in court.

Passersby found the wrecked moped at about 10 p.m., and Kaiden Eastling was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving attempts.

And the crash remained unsolved for years.