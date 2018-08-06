WEST POINT (AP) — Authorities say the body of a young woman found in southeast Iowa is not that of a missing University of Iowa student.
The body was found early Sunday in rural Lee County near West Point. The eastern Iowa city is about 87 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of where 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on July 18 in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.
Special Agent Rick Rahn of the Iowa Criminal Investigation Division said Monday that investigators have identified the body as that of another 20-year-old woman, Sadie Alvarado, who lived in Muscatine.
Rahn says a 28-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection to Alvarado's death. No accident details have been released.
A reward for Tibbetts' safe return has risen to $260,000.
