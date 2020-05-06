Authorities arrest Waterloo man in connection to Wyoming cold case murders

CASPER, Wyo. -- Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Waterloo man suspected of killing two women in Wyoming more than a decade ago.
Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of "I-90 Jane Doe" and "Bitter Creek Betty," the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.
Baldwin -- whom the FBI and Tennessee authorities arrested at his home on Wednesday -- faces another two murder charges in Tennessee related to the 1991 death of a pregnant woman. He will be tried there before answering to the allegations in Wyoming.
The murder charges stem from the discovery of two bodies in Wyoming in 1992. In March of that year, a woman was found dead near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County. The victim was not identified and became known to investigators as "Bitter Creek Betty," according to the investigative agency.
In April of the same year, state transportation workers workers found a body in Sheridan County. That victim was also not identified, and investigators called her "I-90 Jane Doe," the press release states.
Baldwin faces a murder charge in each county. He also faces in Tennessee two counts of first degree murder as well for the 1991 death of Pamela McCall and her unborn baby.
Commander Matt Waldock of DCI said by phone on Wednesday afternoon that Baldwin remained in custody in Iowa but will be transported first to Tennessee. It is only after those charges are resolved that Baldwin will then be brought to Wyoming to face the two cases here. Waldock said that because the woman in Tennessee had been identified by name, law enforcement thought it better for surviving family members to charge there first.
He declined to say whether law enforcement thought that Baldwin could be linked to other homicides. He said, though, that he hopes the arrest will lead other agencies to examine their unsolved cases.
"I don't know what the Webster's dictionary definition of a serial killer is," Waldock said. "But that's what I'd call him."
The agency noted in its press release that technology advances had aided it in the case. Although Waldock declined to comment on the details of the investigation, he did say that DNA testing was among the technological improvements investigators relied upon.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.