Authorities arrest Waterloo man in connection to Wyoming cold case murders

Commander Matt Waldock of DCI said by phone on Wednesday afternoon that Baldwin remained in custody in Iowa but will be transported first to Tennessee. It is only after those charges are resolved that Baldwin will then be brought to Wyoming to face the two cases here. Waldock said that because the woman in Tennessee had been identified by name, law enforcement thought it better for surviving family members to charge there first.

He declined to say whether law enforcement thought that Baldwin could be linked to other homicides. He said, though, that he hopes the arrest will lead other agencies to examine their unsolved cases.

"I don't know what the Webster's dictionary definition of a serial killer is," Waldock said. "But that's what I'd call him."

The agency noted in its press release that technology advances had aided it in the case. Although Waldock declined to comment on the details of the investigation, he did say that DNA testing was among the technological improvements investigators relied upon.

