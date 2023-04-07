AURORA -- A rural Buchanan County woman is the latest arrest in a prostitution investigation.

Kaylee Jo Harting, 38, of Aurora, formerly of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday in Waterloo on a Winneshiek County warrant for one count of misdemeanor prostitution. She was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Harting advertised in an online forum. In January, she and others drew the attention of bank officials in West Union when they began cashing checks from a Winneshiek County man.

The investigation determined the checks were payment for sexual services, according to court records, and officers uncovered text messages pertaining to the transactions. Police then arranged another encounter as part of a sting operation.

Trent Jason Fitzpatrick, 52, of Oelwein, was charged with pimping, a felony. Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29, and Ashley Lyn Rochford, 38, also of Oelwein, were arrested for two counts of prostitution.

Rochford pleaded and was sentenced to probation. Burgos submitted a written guilty plea as part of an agreement that includes probation. Trial for Fitzpatrick remains pending.

In March, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jenna Beth McLaury, 30, for two counts of misdemeanor prostitution as part of the investigation for encounters in the West Union area. Her case in pending in court.