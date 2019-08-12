{{featured_button_text}}

AURORA – An Aurora woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a handgun to another woman who used drugs.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Kimberly Marie Gamm for transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person on Aug. 4. She was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Gamm sold a 38-caliber revolver to Amanda Marie Rinehart in February.

Deputies found a handgun and a bag of meth during a May 31 traffic stop in Hazleton where Rinehart was arrested for operating while intoxicated and drug and weapons charges. Rinehart told police she had the weapon for protection from an ex-boyfriend, and she said the gun had fallen out of a safe in the vehicle, court records state.

Rinehart, 33, has a prior misdemeanor child endangerment conviction for a pipe and hypodermic needles found at her Oelwein home in 2015, according to court records. Court records allege Rinehart was prohibited from possessing firearms because of drug use, and Gamm allegedly knew of the prohibition.

