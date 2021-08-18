Audit finds inmates released early, late at Buchanan County Jail

INDEPENDENCE --- The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found that inmates at the Buchanan County Jail don’t always serve the proper amount of time behind bars.

In an audit report filed Wednesday, the auditor found 109 instances where inmates were apparently let out of jail early and without explanation, instances where they didn’t serve the full time that the court had ordered.

Of those, 101 were released a day or two early, and eight were let out much earlier --- four to 53 days --- a the direction of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office’s now former jail administrator.

The audit also uncovered 40 instances where inmates stayed in jail longer than their sentences, again without explanation.

Auditors also found 104 instances were inmates’ time behind bars wasn’t recorded in booking records and 132 times where it wasn’t possible to determine if inmates had properly served their time because of the lack of information about concurrent, consecutive and suspended sentences.

In addition, the audit found times where the number of days served didn't agree with the number of days billed. Also, it wasn't possible to determine if all jail collections were properly deposited because adequate supporting documentation was not available.