Attorneys for man charged in Iowa trooper's slaying want unhindered access; sheriff says no

GRUNDY CENTER – Attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper said they need more access to their client than jail officials are allowing.
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, is currently charged with murder and other offenses for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and later killing Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol when officers entered his home in April.
Because of security concerns, Lang is being housed at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo pending trial instead of the Grundy County Jail.
Now Lang’s attorneys said jail officials aren’t allowing unhindered access to him to discuss the case.
The jail currently allows lawyers and prisoners to talk through a closed-circuit phone with a glass barrier or through a glass barrier with an opening to exchange documents.
The jail also offers a barrier-free deposition room with a conference table.
Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker said he had booked a May 19 visit with Lang and defense investigators in the deposition room. But when the attorneys arrived, Lang was escorted in by two deputies who refused to leave.
Hawbaker said the barrier-free and confidential access to his client is needed for the defense team to build a rapport with Lang, freely discuss issues in the case and review photos, videos and other evidence.
“Confidential and barrier-free contact with Mr. Lang is essential in developing the attorney-client relationship that is a predicate to effective representation,” Hawbaker wrote in a motion to the court last week.
He is asking the court to order the sheriff to allow confidential access to Lang in the deposition room or for the court to dismiss the case.
A Wednesday hearing has been scheduled.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the jail’s policy doesn’t allow people charged with forcible felonies to be alone with visitors for safety reasons. He said the defense team can use rooms with the glass barriers.
“But if he wants face-to-face, unobstructed contact visits with Mr. Lang, it will be with at least one deputy escort, no questions asked. No judge will change this protocol in my jail. Period. Particularly, when it comes to a murder suspect,” Thompson said.
Jail Administrator Nathan Neff said the policy is for the safety of staff and other inmates at the jail and not just the defense attorneys.
“If Mr. Lang were to obtain something as simple as an ink pen or paper clip, it could have dire consequences. Attorneys generally aren’t as attuned to that type of behavior as our staff,” Neff said.