Attorneys for man charged in Iowa trooper's slaying want unhindered access; sheriff says no

Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker said he had booked a May 19 visit with Lang and defense investigators in the deposition room. But when the attorneys arrived, Lang was escorted in by two deputies who refused to leave.

Hawbaker said the barrier-free and confidential access to his client is needed for the defense team to build a rapport with Lang, freely discuss issues in the case and review photos, videos and other evidence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Confidential and barrier-free contact with Mr. Lang is essential in developing the attorney-client relationship that is a predicate to effective representation,” Hawbaker wrote in a motion to the court last week.

He is asking the court to order the sheriff to allow confidential access to Lang in the deposition room or for the court to dismiss the case.

A Wednesday hearing has been scheduled.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the jail’s policy doesn’t allow people charged with forcible felonies to be alone with visitors for safety reasons. He said the defense team can use rooms with the glass barriers.