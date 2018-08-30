Subscribe for 33¢ / day
INDEPENDENCE — Attorneys for a former Waterloo TV reporter are asking the court to throw out a contempt claim connected to the filming of reality TV star Chris Soules’ first court appearance.

The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office filed the contempt action against Elizabeth Amanieh alleging she violated Judge Linda Fangman’s verbal order against shooting video of the proceeding the morning following Soules’ arrest on leaving-the-scene charges in a fatal crash in April 2017.

According to the citation, Fangman had allowed still photography in the courtroom during Soules’ initial appearance, but she prohibited video. After the hearing, Amanieh allegedly denied shooting video when asked by the judge, but later that day video from the initial appearance was posted on the KWWL website.

Judge Fae Hoover Grinde was chosen to preside over the contempt claim, and Delaware County John Bernau was appointed to prosecute the case.

Defense attorneys Eric Tindall and Thomas Frerichs have asked the court to dismiss the charge, arguing Fangman’s verbal order had been overruled by an order approving cameras in the courtroom that was later filed by Judge Kellyann Lekar.

Amanieh’s attorneys noted Judge Fangman didn’t initiate the contempt proceeding. It was brought by prosecutors six days after the initial appearance.

“Even if Amanieh had an initial duty to obey the oral order entered at the initial appearance, any such duty evaporated when the separate court order was entered explicitly overruling the oral order made at the initial appearance,” Tindal argued in his motion to dismiss.

Bernau resisted, arguing Fangman had the authority to issue her ruling regarding photography at the initial appearance, and Lekar’s order didn’t overrule Fangman’s order.

The judge heard arguments Thursday and will issue a ruling on the defense’s motion to dismiss at a later date.

Trial for Soules is currently scheduled for November in Buchanan County District Court.

Amanieh left her employment at KWWL last March.

