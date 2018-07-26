NORTHWOOD -- A judge has ruled a trial for a Mason City man accused of attempted murder and a hate crime will be moved from Worth to Bremer County.
Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., 31, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief-hate crime following a stabbing in Northwood June 2.
Trotter's court-appointed attorney, Letitia Turner, filed for a change of venue July 16, citing "extensive media coverage and publicity concerning this case."
“As a result of the continuing media coverage, gossip and rumor among the residents of Worth County concerning the outcome of this case, Mr. Trotter cannot receive a fair trial from an impartial jury in Worth County,” Turner noted in the motion.
Judge Rustin Davenport granted a change of venue July 20, writing that "there has been sufficient publicity concerning this case so that it might be difficult for the defendant to have a fair and impartial jury that are not predisposed one way or another."
Trotter is accused of stabbing Andrew Nodtvedt, 25, of Manly, multiple times and shattering his windshield, according to court documents.
Nodtvedt told law enforcement Trotter started fighting with him "because he didn't like that he was white" and, after stabbing him, chased him while yelling, "You're going to die tonight, white boy," court document said.
Iowa law defines a hate crime as an offense committed against a person or their property because of the person’s race or other protected characteristics.
The trial is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Waverly. Trotter plans to rely on self-defense at trial, according to a motion filed by Turner.
