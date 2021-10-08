Attempted murder charge added in August stabbing

WATERLOO – Authorities have added charges against a Waterloo man who is accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in August.

On Thursday, 59-year-old Daniel Herold Smith was arrested for attempted murder. Smith has been in jail since Aug. 16 when he was arrested for willful injury causing serious injury, carrying weapons and domestic assault in the stabbing.

Bond is currently set at $250,000.

According to court records, witnesses reported seeing a man with a knife stabbing a woman in the area of West Seventh Street and Williston Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 16. The assailant continued to stab her until bystanders approached. He then got in a car and drove off with witnesses following.

Police stopped Smith a short time later, records state.

The woman suffered 20 to 30 stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and she told police that she was trying to protect herself during the attack and felt as if she was going to die, according to court records.

Trial for the original willful injury charge is tentatively scheduled for November in Black Hawk County District Court.

At the time of the stabbing, Smith was on probation for prior domestic violence convictions in earlier assaults on the woman in February and April, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.