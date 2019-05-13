{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating attempted break-ins at three businesses in recent days.

It wasn’t clear if the any of the attempted crimes were related. In each case, the would-be burglar didn’t make it inside the stores and didn’t take anything.

On Friday, someone broke a window at the Metro by T-Mobile cell phone store, 922 La Porte Road, at about 10:30 p.m.

Then at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a suspect broke a window at Target, 1501 E. San Marnan Drive, and left after apparently setting off an alarm.

Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a resident saw someone break out a window at Sycamore Convenience Store, 619 Sycamore St. and begin to enter the building. The witness yelled, and the suspect fled down an adjacent alley, according to police.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

