WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating attempted break-ins at three businesses in recent days.
It wasn’t clear if the any of the attempted crimes were related. In each case, the would-be burglar didn’t make it inside the stores and didn’t take anything.
On Friday, someone broke a window at the Metro by T-Mobile cell phone store, 922 La Porte Road, at about 10:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Then at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a suspect broke a window at Target, 1501 E. San Marnan Drive, and left after apparently setting off an alarm.
Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a resident saw someone break out a window at Sycamore Convenience Store, 619 Sycamore St. and begin to enter the building. The witness yelled, and the suspect fled down an adjacent alley, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.