At least one transported to Allen Hospital after gunshots fired at Prime Mart in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Gunshots were fired at 10:18 p.m. Friday at the Prime Mart at 508 Broadway Street in Waterloo. 

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported at least one person to Allen Hospital, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. He couldn't provide any additional information Saturday morning.

Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene at the liquor store on the corner of Broadway and Edwards streets and across from a BP gas station.

Prime Mart

Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene at the corner of Broadway and Edwards streets

An area around the store's front parking lot was taped off, and one store window was shattered.

Police confirmed shots were fired, but no additional information was immediately available.

Prime Mart Window

One of the Prime Mart windows was shattered.
