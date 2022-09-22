 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

At least 20 rounds fired in Waterloo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – More than 20 shots were fired in a Wednesday night shooting that damaged a Waterloo home.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said they collected at least 20 spent shell casings from the scene on Grant Avenue. Casings came from both 9 mm and .45-caliber weapons, officers said.

A home at 921 Grant Ave. was hit, but no damages were reported.

The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump for fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News