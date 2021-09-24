At least 16 people indicted on gun charges in Waterloo, Cedar Falls sweep

Davon Terrell Biddle, 21, drug user in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Walther PPS handgun on March 29. Black Hawk County deputies found the gun following a traffic stop and brief pursuit. Biddle was also injured in the Sept. 26, 2020, mass shooting at the Sin City private club that left two dead and injured several others.

Allyssa Jo Stovall, 23, drug user in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Ruger EC handgun and a 9mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun in 2020 and 2021. Police found the SCCY handgun, marijuana and THC gummies during a search of her West Ninth Street apartment on July 22, 2021, according to court records.

Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., 21, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, possessed a 9mm Taurus handgun on April 5. Police found the gun following a traffic stop that ended in a pursuit and a crash. He is also awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at an unoccupied home on Hope Street on April 26.

Jaheim Jaquez Nickelson, 18, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .40-caliber Glock 27 on July 22. Police stopped Nickelson and found the weapon when he was seen running from a Logan Avenue home they were preparing to search.