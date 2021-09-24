At least 16 people indicted on gun charges in Waterloo, Cedar Falls sweep

WATERLOO – Federal authorities have charged numerous Waterloo and Cedar Falls residents with gun crimes in a two-day sweep.
Following grand jury sessions in U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa in Cedar Rapids, at least 16 people were indicted on weapons offenses beginning Wednesday. Some appeared in court on Thursday, and others are slated to appear on Friday.
It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the cases are connected, and many of those indicted had already been charged in state court in connection with the incidents.
The recent firearms indictments include:
Jyshawn Tamar Robertson, 23, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Taurus G3 handgun on April 3. Robertson allegedly fired a handgun outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumer St.
Dewon Capri Campbell Jr., 22, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .40-caliber Springfield XD pistol on March 29.
Edward Roby Jr., 24, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Taurus 709s handgun on July 25. Roby was found with a pistol and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Terrence Earl Roby Jr., 23, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson SD40 handgun on March 29 and a .40-caliber Kel-Tec Sub2000 rifle and a 9mm Smith and Wesson SW9VE handgun on July 8. Police found the 9mm in a couch near a 2-year-old child and the rifle in a parked vehicle, and the .40-caliber was found during a traffic stop.
Davon Terrell Biddle, 21, drug user in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Walther PPS handgun on March 29. Black Hawk County deputies found the gun following a traffic stop and brief pursuit. Biddle was also injured in the Sept. 26, 2020, mass shooting at the Sin City private club that left two dead and injured several others.
Allyssa Jo Stovall, 23, drug user in possession of a firearm, possessed a 9mm Ruger EC handgun and a 9mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun in 2020 and 2021. Police found the SCCY handgun, marijuana and THC gummies during a search of her West Ninth Street apartment on July 22, 2021, according to court records.
Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., 21, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, possessed a 9mm Taurus handgun on April 5. Police found the gun following a traffic stop that ended in a pursuit and a crash. He is also awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at an unoccupied home on Hope Street on April 26.
Jaheim Jaquez Nickelson, 18, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .40-caliber Glock 27 on July 22. Police stopped Nickelson and found the weapon when he was seen running from a Logan Avenue home they were preparing to search.
Kalon Deon Bruce, 28, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun on June 2. He allegedly shot into a crowd of people outside Club Legacy, striking one person in the leg.
Xzavier Kristian Cummings, 22, drug user in possession of a firearm, possessed a 5.7 mm FN Herstal Five-Seven handgun and a 9mm Glock 19 pistol on July 6. Police searched his College Street apartment in Cedar Falls and found marijuana and the guns.
Destiny Nacole Harrington, 21, false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She allegedly misrepresented her drug use and address when purchasing a 9mm Taurus G3 pistol on Aug. 22.
Lloyd James Allen III, 28, felon in possession of a firearm, possessed a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol on Feb. 7.
Alissa Lynn Kucko, 26, false statement during a firearm purchase and drug user in possession of a firearm. She allegedly claimed she was buying a 9mm Stoeger STR pistol for herself on July 19 when she was purchasing it for another person. She also possessed a 9mm Ruger Security pistol, a 9mm Canik TP-9 pistol, a 5.56mm Radical Firearms AR-15 pistol and a .22-caliber German Sports Gun GSG-16 rifle.
Kucko was indicted with Abyehun Teferi, 26, who was charged with unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and is accused of possessing the same firearms as Kucko on Sept. 2.
Cole McNamara, 27, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possessed an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle in October 2020.