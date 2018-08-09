WATERLOO — A Waterloo man is asking to take back an assault plea because the case jeopardizes his DACA status.
In April 2017, Eduardo Cano, 23, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury, a misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. He received a deferred judgment, meaning the charge would come off his record after he completes probation.
Cano later tried to take back his plea, saying it could hurt his immigration status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows people brought to the United States as children to work and temporarily shields them from removal.
Although Cano signed written plea paperwork that noted a conviction could have “adverse immigration consequences, including deportation,” he argued this his public defender at the time didn’t tell him about implications for his immigration status.
“What would ordinarily be a fantastic result for a U.S. citizen has resulted in drastic adverse immigration consequences for the defendant. He now sits in detention and faces the loss of his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals due to the deferred judgment,” Cano’s new attorney, Rockne Cole of Iowa City, told the court.
Cole said while deferred judgments aren’t a conviction under Iowa law, immigration officials treat them as such.
“It’s good for everyone except immigrants,” Cole said.
During a 2017 hearing, Cano told a district court judge all of his family is in the United States, and he has no family in Mexico. He said he didn’t read the plea documents and wouldn’t have agreed to the deal if he knew about the immigration consequences.
His prior attorney testified he had discussed the immigration implications with Cano and encouraged him to talk to an immigration attorney. He also said he had talked with Cano’s defense attorney by telephone.
In a decision handed down Aug. 1, the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled the record in the case left unanswered questions. The decision upheld the conviction but preserved Cano’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim so it can be brought up in a civil appeal to the criminal charge.
Cole said he will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals opinion.
Court records indicate Cano has an immigration removal hearing scheduled for September.
The assault charge stems from a January 2016 incident where Cano and another person allegedly attacked a man outside a Linwood Avenue home.
