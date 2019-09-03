{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police have charged two people after searches at a Waterloo apartment complex following a string of gunfire last week.

Chaston Dewite Fox, 26, of 217 Clay St., was arrested Friday morning for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond for Fox was set at $200,000.

Jayontae Trishaun Gates, 19, of 247 Park View Blvd., was arrested for carrying weapons and interference while armed with a firearm. He was later released from jail.

Early Friday, undercover officers heard gunfire in the area of the apartment complexes around Park View Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. and saw Gates entering an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A search of the apartment turned up a handgun that was hidden under a purse.

Officers also saw Fox walking the area and noticed an unattended backpack in the area of where he passed. The backpack contained a large amount of marijuana and a .22-caliber Ruger pistol.

Two people had been injured in three shootings around the apartment complexes on Aug. 25, 27, and 29. No one has been arrested in those shootings.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
7
1
0
6

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments