WATERLOO -- Police have charged two people after searches at a Waterloo apartment complex following a string of gunfire last week.
Chaston Dewite Fox, 26, of 217 Clay St., was arrested Friday morning for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond for Fox was set at $200,000.
Jayontae Trishaun Gates, 19, of 247 Park View Blvd., was arrested for carrying weapons and interference while armed with a firearm. He was later released from jail.
Early Friday, undercover officers heard gunfire in the area of the apartment complexes around Park View Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. and saw Gates entering an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive.
A search of the apartment turned up a handgun that was hidden under a purse.
Officers also saw Fox walking the area and noticed an unattended backpack in the area of where he passed. The backpack contained a large amount of marijuana and a .22-caliber Ruger pistol.
Two people had been injured in three shootings around the apartment complexes on Aug. 25, 27, and 29. No one has been arrested in those shootings.
I don't think "Ban the Box" is going to help these guys.
