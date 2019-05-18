GRUNDY CENTER — Two Grundy County traffic stops have resulted in arrests for separate incidents.
Gary Susie, 36, of Beaman, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:27 p.m. Friday for second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. The stop was made in the 28,000 mile of county road T-29, also known as K Avenue. No other details of the incident were available.
Susie remains in jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Travis Goodale, 22, of Gowrie, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol troopers at 6:50 a.m. Saturday for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Troopers allegedly found cannabidiol during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 20 at the 209 mile marker, which is west of Iowa Highway 14.
Goodale was also charged with simple misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information and speeding. He was allegedly driving 98 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was released on $1,500 cash bond.
