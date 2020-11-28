Arrests in stolen rifle found following chase

WATERLOO – Two people who allegedly ran from a Nov. 18 traffic stop and vehicle chase have been arrested on firearms charges.

Waterloo police arrested Demond Deon Rollins, 20, of 209 W. Fifth St., and David Quinndale Wright Jr., 22, of 307 Sycamore St., on Wednesday for interference, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. Wright was also arrested for third-degree theft after a stolen AR-15 rifle was found in the vehicle following the chase.

Bond for Wright was set at $127,000. Rollins’ bond was set at $76,000.

Officers attempted to stop a car in the area of Idaho and Willow streets Nov. 18. A short chase followed, and two passengers bolted from the vehicle when it finally crashed into lawn decorations.

Police allege Rollins was holding handgun when he exited the vehicle, and officers found a loaded .45-caliber Glock pistol during the foot chase.

Authorities found a .223-caliber American Tactical AR-15 in the passenger seat where Wright had been seated, court records state. The weapon had been reported stolen in Humboldt County.

The driver, Tajanik Imera Williams, 18, was arrested at the scene for interference, felony eluding and possession of marijuana.