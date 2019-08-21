CEDAR FALLS – Two University of Northern Iowa students have been arrested after allegedly leading campus police on a drunken chase in a stolen golf cart Tuesday night.
Driver Alec David Schafer and passenger Joshua William Born, both 20-year-old business majors, were arrested for second-degree theft, interference causing injury, according to court records and jail officials.
Schafer was also arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Born was also arrested for public intoxication and having a fake ID after officers found a bogus Florida driver’s license under an assumed name.
You have free articles remaining.
Both were released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, UNI police noticed a golf cart driving without headlights on the campus at about 10:38 p.m. Tuesday. The officer attempted to stop the cart, which belonged to UNI’s Rod Library, but the cart kept going.
The chase headed into the UNI Biology Preserve before the driver lost control, records state. The two ran off, cutting through woods and a creek, and were caught a short time later by the trial near Jennings Drive, records state.
One officer received minor scratches and bruises from pursuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.