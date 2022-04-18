 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Arrests follow Easter threats in Waterloo

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a house on Sunday.

Authorities were called to a disturbance at the home at 413 Oliver St. around 3:30 p.m. Sunday as people were arriving for a family gathering for Easter.

Witnesses said two people began arguing with residents at the home. A man threatened to shoot up the Oliver Street home and told a woman walking to the house that he was going to cut her natural gas line and set her house on fire, according to court records.

Police arrested Terrence Fitzpatrick Hackett, 44, for first-degree harassment and threat of arson. Bond was set at $7,000.

Kamay Julia Kelly, 23, was arrested for second-degree harassment. She was later released from jail.

Court records state Kelly and a resident at the Oliver Street home have had ongoing problems.

