WATERLOO ---A bicyclist-riding gunman was arrested Monday night after he allegedly shot out the window of a car.
Davon Matlock, 18, 416 Sunnyside Ave., was arrested on his bicycle about 9:30 p.m. for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and attempted third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle.
Waterloo police said officers were called to the 1100 block of South Street for a report of gunfire. The victim told officers her vehicle someone shot her vehicle’s window and then opened the driver’s-side door.
Patrol officer and member of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team found a person matching the description of the suspect in the area of Williston Avenue and Minnesota Street.
Matlock had .45-caliber rounds in his pocket, and police later found a .45-caliber Beretta handgun. The caliber matched a spent shell casing found at the scene, police said.
