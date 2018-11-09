Try 1 month for 99¢

FREDERICKSBURG -- Three people have been taken into custody after drugs were found at a Fredericksburg home by Chickasaw County Sheriff's deputies last week.

Jacob "Jake" Dean Craun, 23, of Fredericksburg, Megan N. Mason, 31, of Charles City, and Lentenze Keon Farris, 27, of Charles City, were all arrested Monday on various charges.

Deputies said on Nov. 1 they went to Craun's home in Fredericksburg to check for a male wanted on a warrant. While speaking to a female there, deputies said they detected the odor of marijuana and secured the residence. When the homeowner arrived, deputies were given permission to search the residence and marijuana, methamphetamine and simulated drugs were found, as well as drug paraphernalia.

All three are charged with possession of a simulated drug (being passed a methamphetamine) with intent to deliver (more than 5 grams); possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (less than 5 grams); gathering/promoting a dwelling for the use of controlled substances and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Farris was also booked on the arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for another charge.

