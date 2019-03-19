Try 3 months for $3

DECORAH -- A West Union woman and a Wisconsin man have been arrested on drug charges.

Krista Reinsvold, 34, and Eugene Spears, 35, of La Crosse, Wis., face charges of third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and drug paraphernalia.

The two were arrested Sunday morning on County Road V-68 in Jackson Junction Township. No details were available on whether it was a traffic stop or planned arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments