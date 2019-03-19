DECORAH -- A West Union woman and a Wisconsin man have been arrested on drug charges.
Krista Reinsvold, 34, and Eugene Spears, 35, of La Crosse, Wis., face charges of third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and drug paraphernalia.
The two were arrested Sunday morning on County Road V-68 in Jackson Junction Township. No details were available on whether it was a traffic stop or planned arrest.
