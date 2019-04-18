{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKON -- Three people were arrested following a traffic stop after a dog fell out of a vehicle in Waukon earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Waukon Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on First Street NE after a dog had jumped out of the rear passenger window and was being drug alongside the car.

As a result of the stop, Kylee Monserud, 21, of Waukon, and Nicholas Howe, 21, of Lansing, were arrested for unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance. Abby Hinck, 18, of Waukon, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (hypodermic needles).

A subsequent search warrant was conducted on the vehicle. Monserud was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

