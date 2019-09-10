OELWEIN — Two men from Cedar Rapids and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested in several area burglaries after police stopped their vehicle recently.
Oelwein Police said Tuesday that officers on patrol saw a “suspicious vehicle and behavior from an individual” and stopped the vehicle near the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue. Police didn’t say what day or time the stop occurred.
Police discovered “items believed to be involved in a recent theft and burglary,” and questioned the individuals in the car and obtained search warrants, officials said in a report. Police didn’t say what items were found or where the search warrants happened.
The search warrants led to police finding “a large amount of stolen tools, clothing, wire and various other items.” Police say they connected those items to burglaries in Oelwein “as well as several burglaries in surrounding communities and counties,” but didn’t provide details except that they were working with “area jurisdictions” in those cases.
Virgil Patrick McGuire, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with third-degree felony burglary, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while license barred.
Anthony Dean Nelson, 46, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with third-degree theft, interference with official acts, trespassing and carrying a knife larger than 5 inches, all misdemeanors. Nelson was also arrested on warrants for driving while license barred and eluding, both out of Linn County.
Jamie Leigh Fye, 22, of Kennett, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, all misdemeanors.
Police didn’t provide mugshots of those arrested as of Tuesday.
Officials were not available for comment Tuesday but say the investigation is continuing and more charges were pending.
