{{featured_button_text}}
101119jr-chase-1

Two people have been arrested following an Oct. 11, 2019, car chase where someone in the fleeing vehicle allegedly tossed a shotgun out the window.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested following an early morning car chase, where someone in the fleeing vehicle allegedly tossed a shotgun out the window.

Officers were called for a report of people trying to steal a vehicle in the alley behind 1440 Glenny Ave. around 6:25 a.m. Friday, and when they arrived, they saw a person jumping in a vehicle and taking off.

During the short pursuit, a 20-gauge shotgun was jettisoned from the fleeing vehicle, which eventually stopped on Linwood Ave.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The passenger, Francisco Javier Rubio, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for first-degree robbery, burglary to a vehicle, and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Midheta Mujakic, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony eluding, burglary to a vehicle, going armed with a knife and possession of burglary tools.

The robbery charge stems from a Wednesday incident at the same Glenny Avenue address, according to police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments