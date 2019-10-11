WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested following an early morning car chase, where someone in the fleeing vehicle allegedly tossed a shotgun out the window.
Officers were called for a report of people trying to steal a vehicle in the alley behind 1440 Glenny Ave. around 6:25 a.m. Friday, and when they arrived, they saw a person jumping in a vehicle and taking off.
During the short pursuit, a 20-gauge shotgun was jettisoned from the fleeing vehicle, which eventually stopped on Linwood Ave.
The passenger, Francisco Javier Rubio, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for first-degree robbery, burglary to a vehicle, and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Midheta Mujakic, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony eluding, burglary to a vehicle, going armed with a knife and possession of burglary tools.
The robbery charge stems from a Wednesday incident at the same Glenny Avenue address, according to police.
