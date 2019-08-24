{{featured_button_text}}

VINTON --- Vinton police arrested two people following a disturbance with a weapon early Friday.

Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the disturbance at 604 F Ave., Vinton. While responding, an officer was flagged down at West Fifth Street and C Avenue by a man who had sustained lacerations to his arm and hand and said he'd been stabbed at the F Avenue residence.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. Misty Marie Meister, 40, of Vinton, was booked on charges of interference with official acts, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Wayne Gary Kaplan, 46, of Shellsburg, was arrested for assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton and released.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

