CLERMONT ---After a two-week investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested an adult and juvenile on drug charges.
After an investigation that included serving a search warrant at 410 Union St. in Clermont, it was learned that Bradley James Normann, 19, of Clermont, and a 17-year-old juvenile residing at the residence had been selling marijuana to other juveniles in the area. A search was conducted and marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia was seized.
Normann was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution to a person under age 18 (Class B felony), and gatherings where controlled substances unlawfully used (Class D felony). Normann was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an initial appearance in court.
The juvenile was referred to juvenile court for three similar charges. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending on other individuals involved.
