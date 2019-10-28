WAUKON -- On Friday, the Waukon Police Department received a report of suspicious activity from the Stoney Creek Inn in Waukon and that the reported suspects were at Jim’s Appliance and had purchased high-end appliances possibly using a fraudulent credit card.
Officers made contact with the parked suspicious vehicles near Ninth Street SW and West Main Street in Waukon. As a result, several items were located that were stolen from the Stoney Creek Inn (approximately $500 worth of property). A simulated firearm --- easily mistaken as a real handgun, police said ---was also located in the vehicle.
During that time another person, Maurice Parker, was located at a nearby business. Parker fled on foot but ultimately was arrested. A fourth male had also fled the scene.
The following charges were filed:
- Dayvawn Dye, no age given, of Milwaukee, Wis., was charged with fourth-degree theft, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon (class D felony), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an offensive weapon while in possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000.
- LaJuanda Anderson, no age given, of Milwaukee, was charged with fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $1,500. Anderson had other warrants for her arrest.
- Maurice Parker, no age given, of Milwaukee, was charged with interference with official acts and fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $2,000. Parker had other warrant(s) for his arrest.
After the arrests were made, a citizen contacted police to report that a fourth suspicious male was walking through yards in the southwest part of Waukon. Upon further investigation, a Waukon officer located the male in a garbage tote. He was the fourth individual whom had previously fled police. He was identified as Timothy Litt, no age given, of Milwaukee, who was charged with interference with official acts and fourth-degree theft. Litt also had several other warrants. Bond was set at $2,000.
On Saturday, officers conducted a search warrant on the suspects' rental vehicle. As a result, approximately $1,600 worth of stolen electronics from Decorah were located and seized. Also, more than $8,000 worth of appliances were located and seized from the vehicle. As a result, Anderson was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Further charges are pending in this case.
The Waukon Police Department was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Decorah Police Department.
