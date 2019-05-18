DIKE -- Two people arrested on May 12 about 10 a.m. west of Dike on theft and burglary charges.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office identified them as Adam Rees, 36, and Ashley Rees, 32, both of Reinbeck. They face charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Adam Rees remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and also a parole violation warrant. Ashley Rees remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
The theft charges are the result of an investigation to and recovery of a stolen motor vehicle, deputies said. The burglary charges are the result of an investigation to and recovery of stolen property from a rural residence.
