{{featured_button_text}}

DIKE -- Two people arrested on May 12 about 10 a.m. west of Dike on theft and burglary charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office identified them as Adam Rees, 36, and Ashley Rees, 32, both of Reinbeck. They face charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Adam Rees remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and also a parole violation warrant. Ashley Rees remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The theft charges are the result of an investigation to and recovery of a stolen motor vehicle, deputies said. The burglary charges are the result of an investigation to and recovery of stolen property from a rural residence.

+20 Mugshot Gallery for May 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments