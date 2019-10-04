WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested in connection with a Thursday attack where a Waterloo man was struck by a car.
Police had first surmised that another motorist had struck Lemeul Johnson, 34, in the Prime Mart parking lot, 508 Broadway St., shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday and then drove off.
But after further investigation, officers determined Johnson had run over himself when he fell out of his own vehicle while others were attacking him in the parking lot.
Waterloo police arrested Johnny Wayne Caldwell, 36, and 28-year-old Laquilla Deshay Holmes, both of Waterloo, for second-degree burglary for forcing their way into Johnson’s vehicle. Holmes was also arrested for simple assault.
Bond for Caldwell was set at $25,000 and at $11,000 for Holmes.
According to court records, Johnson had just climbed into his Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle when several people approached him from the alley. Someone opened his door, and people began striking him.
The Mitsubishi began backing up, throwing Johnson, Caldwell and Holmes to the ground, according to court records. A security camera from the store recorded Holmes getting up, walking over to Johnson -- who was still on the ground -- and kicking him in the head, court records state.
Caldwll and Holmes left the area, and another unidentified person got behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi and drove off. The vehicle was found empty a few blocks away.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Johnson to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Caldwell operates Midnight Auto Repair on West 18th Street, which was damaged in a fire on Sept. 28, but police don’t know if the incidents are related.
