WATERLOO -- Two men were arrested and a third is wanted for questioning after police say they pointed a gun at a couple after an argument and took a large amount of money from them.
Waterloo Police didn't charge either of the two men with robbery, but say the investigation is ongoing.
Police were called to 3218 Tropic Lane, No. 4, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery in progress.
Dreyon Damondre Grant, 26, of 3218 Tropic Lane, No. 4, and Aundrey Frequal Roberts Jr., 25, of 1250 Meadow Lane, were both arrested Wednesday at 3218 Tropic Lane.
A third man is at large. Police said the victims described him as a black male with red dreadlocked hair wearing a white shirt. He was last seen with a weapon.
Police say Terrance Partee, 46, and girlfriend Dana Hornung, 25, went to Grant's home and met him in the parking lot. Hornung confronted Grant in a dispute over money, and Grant went inside his home and called Roberts, who later arrived at the parking lot with another man.
Roberts allegedly brought a 9mm handgun with him. Police say at one point, Grant pointed that gun at Hornung and took an undisclosed amount of money.
After Partee called police, Grant went inside his apartment and Roberts was walking away when police arrived. Roberts then ran into the apartment building and was detained. Police later found a 9mm handgun in a hallway closet.
Grant was charged with intimidation with a weapon, control of a firearm as a felon and second-degree theft. Roberts was charged with carrying weapons, control of a firearm as a felon and interference with official acts while carrying a firearm.
No injuries were reported. Police say the investigation continues.
Roberts has been both victim and perpetrator of gun violence in Waterloo in recent years.
He was convicted of shooting Rashad Alik Scott in the arm in March 2011 on Dane Street. He also suffered a gunshot wound to the foot in a July 2016 shooting the 800 block of Logan Avenue that claimed the life of 21-year-old Otavious Brown.
In late 2016, Roberts plead guilty to intimidation with a weapon in the shooting of a Mullan Avenue home, which injured 9-year-old Anton Kincaid. He was given credit for time served in that case.
