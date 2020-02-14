2 arrested following Waterloo chase

WATERLOO --- Two people were arrested following a Thursday night chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a Volkswagen Jetta in the area of Ansborough Avenue and Martin Road for a burned-out tail light shortly before 11 p.m., and the car didn't stop.

The pursuit lasted about two minutes with marijuana being jettisoned from the Jetta, which eventually hit a snow bank at Russell Road and Lilian Lane, according to police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The passenger, Michael Maurice Lonnell Carter, 28, of Grundy Center, ran off and struggled with police when he was detained, court records state. Police also found a book bag in the vehicle that contained more marijuana and a scale, and police found a large amount of cash.

Carter was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and interference. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana in connection with a June traffic stop where police found half a pound of marijuana, court records state.

The driver, 29-year-old Ashley Renee Schildgen, of Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and reckless driving.

Mugshot gallery for February 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.