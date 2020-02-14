2 arrested following Waterloo chase

WATERLOO --- Two people were arrested following a Thursday night chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.
A patrol officer attempted to stop a Volkswagen Jetta in the area of Ansborough Avenue and Martin Road for a burned-out tail light shortly before 11 p.m., and the car didn't stop.
The pursuit lasted about two minutes with marijuana being jettisoned from the Jetta, which eventually hit a snow bank at Russell Road and Lilian Lane, according to police.
The passenger, Michael Maurice Lonnell Carter, 28, of Grundy Center, ran off and struggled with police when he was detained, court records state. Police also found a book bag in the vehicle that contained more marijuana and a scale, and police found a large amount of cash.
Carter was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and interference. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana in connection with a June traffic stop where police found half a pound of marijuana, court records state.
The driver, 29-year-old Ashley Renee Schildgen, of Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and reckless driving.
