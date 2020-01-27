2 arrested following Fayette Co. investigation

WEST UNION ---A woman and a man from Waterloo face multiple charges following a traffic stop in Fayette County Saturday.
The stop was near the intersection of T Avenue and 100th Street. After an investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, it was found that the driver of vehicle, Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Postville, was driving while her license revoked. She was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement, no proof of insurance and interference with official acts, all simple misdemeanors, and driving while her license was revoked and possession of prescription pills without a prescription, both serious misdemeanors.
A passenger in the vehicle, Donald Burdett Johll, 53 of Waterloo, was found to have a Fayette County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass, $300 cash bond. Johll and Forbes were taken into custody, transported to the Fayette County Jail, where they awaited initial appearance.
On Sunday, a search warrant was executed on Forbe’s vehicle. Multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were found and seized during the execution.
This case remains under investigation and felony charges are pending on Forbes and Johll.