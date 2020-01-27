2 arrested following Fayette Co. investigation

The stop was near the intersection of T Avenue and 100th Street. After an investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, it was found that the driver of vehicle, Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Postville, was driving while her license revoked. She was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement, no proof of insurance and interference with official acts, all simple misdemeanors, and driving while her license was revoked and possession of prescription pills without a prescription, both serious misdemeanors.