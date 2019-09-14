WATERLOO -- Two men living in two units of the same building were arrested Saturday after search warrants turned up two guns and "distribution quantities" of marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
Martraz Wayne Wilson, 22, of 244 Palmer Drive, Apt. A, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon.
Reginald Gewon Smith, 27, of 244 Palmer Drive, Apt. D, was arrested in the same sweep and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of K2, or synthetic marijuana, with intent to deliver.
Both men were arrested Saturday by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT), a division of the Waterloo Police Department, according to Sgt. Michael Girsch. Both were in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Saturday on no-bond holds.
You have free articles remaining.
Officials say VCAT executed the search warrants of the apartments regarding "an ongoing weapons investigation" and found Wilson with a Beretta .40 caliber handgun as well as a Federal Arms Model FA91 .308 caliber rifle.
Wilson cannot possess firearms due to a previous felony conviction in Buena Vista County in 2018 for neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
VCAT officers also searched Smith's apartment and vehicle and found the marijuana and K2, which they say was in "distribution quantities." It was unclear how much was seized.
Assisting VCAT were the Waterloo Police Department's Tactical Team, the Safe Streets Task Force, Tri-County Drug Enforcement and the patrol division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.