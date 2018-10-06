WATERLOO -- Early Saturday, two people were apprehended after a traffic stop.
Waterloo Police said officers with the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team, along with third-shift patrol officers, conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles in the area of Kern and Grandview areas.
During the investigation, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun in one of the vehicles.
Two people were arrested: Ashley Cummings, 25, of Evansdale, and Rajih Donley, 30, of Cedar Falls. Cummings was charged with carrying weapons. Donley was charged with possession of firearm as felon. Both suspects were booked into the Black Hawk County Jail; Donley has a no-bond hold and Cummings bond was set at $2,000.
