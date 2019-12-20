TOLEDO -- Two men were arrested after deputies say they fled on a two-county high-speed chase from police after one attempted to buy a vehicle with a fake identification.
Ronnie William Hill, 32, of Cedar Rapids, and Torrance Terrett, 29, of Chicago, were both arrested after the chase ended in Tama County near Toledo, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Hill was charged with falsifying public documents, identity theft and interference with official acts, and remained in the Benton County Jail on a bond of $10,000 as of Friday.
Terrett was charged with eluding and other driving offenses, according to the sheriff's office, and bonded out.
Deputies were called to Van Horn Motors, 7300 28th Ave., Newhall, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, for a report of a customer trying to purchase a vehicle using a false identity.
Deputies arrived and found Hill, who ran from them on foot and then got into a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Terrett. The pair then took off westbound on Highway 30 "and other roads," according to the sheriff's office.
The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes, sometimes in excess of 100 miles per hour, before ending near Toledo, in Tama County, according to deputies.
Additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Tama County Sheriff's Office, the Toledo Police Department, the Tama Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.
