Arrest made in weekend foot shooting

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested after a Waterloo home was shot up, injuring a person inside.

Waterloo police arrested Mario Ronrico Smith, 23, on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses said four people in masks and dark clothing opened fire on a home at 121 Dawson St. around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Armand Rollins was struck in the foot. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

A white sport utility vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting. Investigators tracked the vehicle to Smith, according to court records.

Officers found the vehicle parked at 556 Riehl St. and Smith was found with an empty holster. Police searched the area and found three guns hidden under a metal shed at the address.

Smith is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction, police said. He was released from federal prison in June 2022 for a 2018 firearm charge, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Rollins was acquitted of murder charges in a 2016 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Otavious Brown on Logan Avenue. Another person acquitted in the slaying, Shavondes Martin, was later shot and killed in May 2018 in an alley behind South Street.