Arrest made in Waterloo arson
Arrest made in Waterloo arson

Krisma Dee Beebe

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside an apartment early Monday.

Bond for Krisma Dee Beebe, 28, was set at $50,000. She is charged with first-degree arson.

Police were called to an assault at her apartment at 610 W. First St. around 1:15 a.m. Monday and found that fire was set to a comforter in the apartment. Kenneth Watts shares the apartment with Beebe, and he was inside at the time, according to court records.

Officers allege Beebe told authorities she set the fire to burn them up. Police found the burnt comforter and burn marks on the floor. The fire didn’t damage the building, police said.

