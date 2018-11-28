Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly pulling a pistol on her boyfriend during an argument at her home Tuesday afternoon.

A single shot was fired when the boyfriend grabbed for the .380-caliber Ruger handgun inside 919 Western Ave. around 2:24 p.m., but the bullet didn’t hit anyone. Authorities allege the girlfriend continued the assault after the gunshot.

The boyfriend, Leeshunn Brown, had scratches on his face and a cut on his hand, according to police.

The girlfriend, Lisa Marie Ohlenkamp, 36, was arrested for domestic assault with a weapon, a misdemeanor. She also had visible injuries from the fight.

Lisa Marie Ohlenkamp

Lisa Marie Ohlenkamp

Ohlenkamp was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, and bond was set at $2,000.

Court records show a restraining order separating the two was lifted in September at Ohlenkamp's request. She had been listed as the protected party in connection with a 2017 harassment case where Brown allegedly threatened to shoot her, according to court records.

