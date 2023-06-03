COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — A Denver man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing the Outdoor & More retail store at 2607 Center St. last month.
Cedar Falls police on Friday arrested Aaron Michael Thurm, 35, of 300 E. Eagle St., in Denver for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools in the May 23 break-in. He was arrested without incident.
In investigating the burglary, officers learned that in the early morning hours a male suspect had gotten access to the property by cutting a lock on the perimeter fence. While on the property, he accessed a locked buildings and loaded boxed items and lawnmowers into his truck. The suspect left the area prior to staff reporting for work.
It was determined that the suspect had stolen several items with an estimated value over $30,000.
Investigators with the Cedar Falls Police Department were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit and investigators from the Tri-County Drug Task Force.
Photos: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck boys soccer falls to Western Christian, takes second in Class 1A
State Soccer Sat GCGR 1
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck hoists their state runner up trophy after their loss to Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 2
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck players leave the field as Western Christian celebrates after defeating Rebels during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 3
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach Jon Dinsdale during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 4
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Austin Betts (2) is dejected after a missed shot against Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 5
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Stuart Whitehill (12) vies for the ball against Western Christian's Miles Baccam (2) during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 6
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Tyler Nolder (5) passes as Western Christian's Teague VerVelde (4) defends during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 7
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Tyler Nolder (5) dribbles the ball past Western Christian's Teague VerVelde (4) during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 8
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck players react after their loss against Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 9
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Aiden Hunemuller (9) dribbles the ball against Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 10
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Isaac Clark (11) and Western Christian's Barret Bleeker (5) each leap to head the ball during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 11
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Dylan Knaack (10) attacks the Western Christian goal during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 12
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Max Anderson (44) and Austin Betts (2) embrace after their loss against Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Sat GCGR 13
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Austin Betts (2) is dejected after a missed shot against Western Christian during the championship game of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
