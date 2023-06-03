CEDAR FALLS — A Denver man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing the Outdoor & More retail store at 2607 Center St. last month.

Cedar Falls police on Friday arrested Aaron Michael Thurm, 35, of 300 E. Eagle St., in Denver for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools in the May 23 break-in. He was arrested without incident.

In investigating the burglary, officers learned that in the early morning hours a male suspect had gotten access to the property by cutting a lock on the perimeter fence. While on the property, he accessed a locked buildings and loaded boxed items and lawnmowers into his truck. The suspect left the area prior to staff reporting for work.

It was determined that the suspect had stolen several items with an estimated value over $30,000.

Investigators with the Cedar Falls Police Department were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit and investigators from the Tri-County Drug Task Force.

