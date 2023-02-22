WATERLOO --- Police seized three guns and arrested a man in a November downtown gun battle during a brief foot chase Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrested Laindrell Myquail Cooper, 20, on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.
According to police, officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team were in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted Cooper walking into a home.
Officers began to approach the house, and Cooper ran out and was captured a short time later.
Authorities searched the home and round a firearm. They also found two additional firearms at a nearby address.
Cooper was wanted in connection with the Nov. 18 shootout in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. No injuries were reported, but bullets damaged a vehicle and a barber shop window.
Witnesses told police that Cooper was shooting at them, and they returned fire. Cooper is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction, according to court records.
PHOTOS: Shooting, Sycamore Street Nov 18 2022
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-6
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-5
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-4
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-3
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-2
111822jr-shooting-sycamore-1
