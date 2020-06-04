Arrest made in Maple Lanes fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO --- An Evansdale man has been arrested for setting fire to the Maple Lanes Bowling Center while a maintenance worker was inside in February.

On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.

Police allege that Cruz was part of a group of people who entered Maple Lanes on University Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 and forced the lone employee to the floor. The assailants kicked him in the leg and took his wallet.

The group then apparently forced open vending machines, video games and an ATM in the building and lit a fire near the worker.

The employee fled the building when he smelled smoke and felt the heat and went to a nearby fire station.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the front of the bowling center that housed the pro shop, restaurant and office.

Cruz has also been charged in connection with a similar crime at the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar on West 18th Street on March 5. Police said burglars damaged an ATM and took a safe and cigarettes from the business and then apparently set a fire to cover their tracks.