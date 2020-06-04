Arrest made in Maple Lanes fire

WATERLOO --- An Evansdale man has been arrested for setting fire to the Maple Lanes Bowling Center while a maintenance worker was inside in February.
On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
Police allege that Cruz was part of a group of people who entered Maple Lanes on University Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 and forced the lone employee to the floor. The assailants kicked him in the leg and took his wallet.
The group then apparently forced open vending machines, video games and an ATM in the building and lit a fire near the worker.
The employee fled the building when he smelled smoke and felt the heat and went to a nearby fire station.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the front of the bowling center that housed the pro shop, restaurant and office.
Cruz has also been charged in connection with a similar crime at the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar on West 18th Street on March 5. Police said burglars damaged an ATM and took a safe and cigarettes from the business and then apparently set a fire to cover their tracks.
A firefighter who was battling the blaze was briefly trapped when part of the floor collapsed.
Cruz suffered a minor gunshot wound to the head when he and others attempted to rob an armored car outside a Waterloo bank on March 11, and guards opened fire, killing one accomplice.
He is also awaiting trial for burglaries at Edo’s Sports Bar and New Adventures Bar Grill Arcade as well as homes.
New charges were also added on Tuesday for an attempted burglary to a home at 1828 Lorraine Ave. on March 6, and a burglary to a home at 320 Four Seasons Drive on in February.
Photos: Fire at Maple Lanes, Feb. 4, 2020
