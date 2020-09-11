 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in hospital elevator mugging in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Arrest made in hospital elevator mugging in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Dallas Richard Wumkes

Dallas Richard Wumkes

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly mugging another person in a hospital elevator in August.

Waterloo police arrested Dallas Richard Wumkes, 31, on Thursday for one count of second-degree robbery. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, Wumkes followed the victim from the 500 block of Wildwood Road to MercyOne Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

When the victim entered an elevator, Wumkes allegedly shoved him against the wall and removed his wallet and checkbook from his pocket. The loot was dropped when Wumkes fled the scene, court records state.

Wumkes was identified through surveillance video, according to police.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News