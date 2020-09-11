Arrest made in hospital elevator mugging in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly mugging another person in a hospital elevator in August.

Waterloo police arrested Dallas Richard Wumkes, 31, on Thursday for one count of second-degree robbery. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, Wumkes followed the victim from the 500 block of Wildwood Road to MercyOne Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

When the victim entered an elevator, Wumkes allegedly shoved him against the wall and removed his wallet and checkbook from his pocket. The loot was dropped when Wumkes fled the scene, court records state.

Wumkes was identified through surveillance video, according to police.

