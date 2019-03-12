Try 3 months for $3
George Wyth assault investigation

Dan Trelka, Waterloo public safety director, stands behind the closed gate at the main entrance to George Wyth State Park. Police closed down the park to search for a suspect in an assault there Tuesday.

WATERLOO -- A former Cedar Valley man has been arrested in connection with a 2015 attack on the trails at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.

A woman was attacked on July 28, 2015, while she was jogging.

On Monday, Patrick Richard Burt, 24, was arrested for willful injury. Burt had been living in Aurora, Colo., according to police.

Authorities said DNA collected from the crime scene matched Burt's profile.

Police said the victim, who was 27 at the time, had parked near the Canfield Shelter. She told investigators she was jogging on the trail when a man came up from behind her and hit her in the head.

The attacker continued to punch her in the head and face until she lost consciousness. Passing bicyclists found her unconscious near the entrance to the park's campground shortly before 3 p.m., and she was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where she was treated for a broken nose, broken and chipped teeth and other injuries.

Officers collected evidence of the abduction between the shelter and the campground. Authorities closed off the park to investigate the attack, and when it reopened, police stepped up patrols in the area. Local runners and cyclists responded with a Take Back the Trails rally.

On March 5, 2019, Waterloo Police were notified by the Iowa State Crime Lab that a sample that recently had been entered into the Combined DNA Index System database matched DNA recovered from the attack.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Burt, and Waterloo investigators with the help of the Aurora Police Department located and arrested Burt in Aurora without incident.

Patrick Burt lived in the Waterloo area at the time of the assault and had also lived in Cedar Falls in the past. Burt will be held in Colorado on $500,000 bond, pending extradition to Black Hawk County.

