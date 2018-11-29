WAVERLY -- One man was arrested and another arrest is pending for a string of burglaries in Bremer County last month.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Benjamin Schiel, 36, of Tripoli, on Tuesday for four counts of third-degree burglary -- two as felonies and two as aggravated misdemeanors -- as well as two counts of third-degree theft and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Deputies said from Oct. 5-25, they received multiple burglary reports. Items were stolen from multiple vehicles as well as two garages in rural areas between Waverly and Denver. Schiel is being held at the Bremer County Jail on a $5,500 bond.
Arrest warrants were issued for Chad Lindquist, 46, of North Liberty, for the same charges related to the burglaries. Lindquist is currently being held in the Winneshiek County Jail for an unrelated offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.