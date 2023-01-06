Arrest made in August shooting outside strip club

WATERLOO --- One person has been arrested on weapons charges in connection with an August shooting outside a Waterloo strip club that injured one.
Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service task force in Wichita, Kansas, detained Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips, 30, of Waterloo on Dec. 28 on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. As of Friday, he was in the Sedwick County Jail in Wichita
When he was detained, marshals found a firearm and narcotics, according to police.
According to Courier archives, one person was shot in the hand outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Andy Milone's memorable stories from 2022
A reporter’s creed is often reflected in the stories he or she writes during a given year.
I let the facts speak for themselves while informing people, but continued to reinforce in 2022 my belief that it’s not my job to just transcribe government officials’ discussions and decisions at public meetings.
Instead, reporting involves asking follow-up questions, perusing documents and being in touch with as many people as possible to learn more about what’s happening in the community.
Digging up information and providing context is what readers deserve. It gives them a better feel for how decisions impact them and what’s coming in the future.
Here are five examples of stories in 2022 involving government in Cedar Falls and Waverly that hopefully made a difference.
I was shocked when I learned that the city held its swearing-in ceremonies for the newly elected council and mayor without public notice or invite.
It only took one source with access to internal correspondence to offer more clarity about what had been discussed privately.
Explaining the role of a former city councilman’s complaint added some personality to the story.
Sometimes, it’s valuable to ask for updates so officials understand an issue has not been forgotten.
The laws limit what can be released, and it took a Freedom of Information Act request to lend some clarity to the situation.