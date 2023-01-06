 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in August shooting outside strip club

Crime scene
WATERLOO --- One person has been arrested on weapons charges in connection with an August shooting outside a Waterloo strip club that injured one.

Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service task force in Wichita, Kansas, detained Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips, 30, of Waterloo on Dec. 28 on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. As of Friday, he was in the Sedwick County Jail in Wichita

When he was detained, marshals found a firearm and narcotics, according to police.

According to Courier archives, one person was shot in the hand outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. on Aug. 21.

