Arrest made in 2018 hit-and-run death of Fayette County teenager

WEST UNION -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Friday night announced an arrest in a 2-year-old hit-and-run death.
Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident- death, a Class D felony, according to Sheriff Marty Fisher.
Charges stem from an accident on June 28, 2018, involving Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard, who was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound when he was struck by a vehicle about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and after multiple life-saving attempts, Estling was pronounced dead at the scene
Michael is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Des Moines Police Department.
Cedar Valley Crimestoppers had a $6,500 reward in the case.
Nancy Newhoff
