Arrest made in 2018 hit-and-run death of Fayette County teenager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Friday night announced an arrest in a 2-year-old hit-and-run death.

Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident- death, a Class D felony, according to Sheriff Marty Fisher.

Charges stem from an accident on June 28, 2018, involving Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard, who was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound when he was struck by a vehicle about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and after multiple life-saving attempts, Estling was pronounced dead at the scene

Michael is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Des Moines Police Department.

Cedar Valley Crimestoppers had a $6,500 reward in the case.

Nancy Newhoff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.