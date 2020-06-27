You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arrest made in 2018 hit-and-run death of Fayette County teenager
0 comments
breaking featured

Arrest made in 2018 hit-and-run death of Fayette County teenager

{{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Friday night announced an arrest in a 2-year-old hit-and-run death.

Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident- death, a Class D felony, according to Sheriff Marty Fisher.

Charges stem from an accident on June 28, 2018, involving Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard, who was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound when he was struck by a vehicle about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and after multiple life-saving attempts, Estling was pronounced dead at the scene

Michael is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Des Moines Police Department.

Cedar Valley Crimestoppers had a $6,500 reward in the case.

Nancy Newhoff

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News