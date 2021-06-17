 Skip to main content
Arrest in weekend hit-and-run in Waterloo
Arrest in weekend hit-and-run in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A driver who allegedly drove off after striking a child over the weekend has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Johnny Mayes Kinsey, 56, of 226 W. Fifth St., on Wednesday for one count of leaving the scene of an injury accident. Bond was set at $1,000.

Johnny Mayes Kinsey

On Saturday shortly before 4 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Park Road for an accident and found a 3 year old with injuries described as “road rash.”

Witnesses told officers a blue Buick with an “in transit” plate had struck the child when it was backing up.

The following day, officers found the vehicle, a Buick Park Avenue, parked in the 1000 block of Randolph Street.

Investigators spoke with Kinsey, who admitted hitting the child. He said he panicked and left because he didn’t have a license.

